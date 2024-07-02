TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129.20 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.64). Approximately 327,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 814,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.65).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £654.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

