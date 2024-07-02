Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 99718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Medical had a net margin of 49.44% and a return on equity of 857.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

