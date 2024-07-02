Toews Corp ADV Has $420,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

