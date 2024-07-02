Toews Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.80% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.98. 2,667,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.