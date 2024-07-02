Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $125.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 994,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

