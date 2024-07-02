Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $189.14 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $26.49 billion and approximately $189.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00012358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,825.98 or 1.00073714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012518 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00075844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,396,964 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,355,567.796278 with 2,459,998,745.080013 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.68587273 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $179,632,341.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

