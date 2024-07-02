TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,414.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,252.72 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.