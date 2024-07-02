TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,414.06.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TDG opened at $1,252.72 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
