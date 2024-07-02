Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.12.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRV opened at $202.97 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.