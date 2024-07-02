Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 62,946 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap comprises about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Marcus & Millichap worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.8% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMI

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.