Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Stewart Information Services worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. 148,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

