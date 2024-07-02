Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. ExlService makes up about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.20. 872,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,697. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

