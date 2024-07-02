TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,929. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.78%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

