TRON Price Hits $0.13 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. TRON has a total market cap of $9.22 billion and approximately $238.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,186,826,302 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

