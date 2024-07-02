tru Independence LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 326,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.