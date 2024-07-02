tru Independence LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.