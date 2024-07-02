tru Independence LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 418.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,905. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

