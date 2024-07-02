tru Independence LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 2.4% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $158.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

