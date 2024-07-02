tru Independence LLC Sells 13,275 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Triumph Group comprises about 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. tru Independence LLC owned 0.61% of Triumph Group worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,655. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.