tru Independence LLC Sells 375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

UPS traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

