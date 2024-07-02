tru Independence LLC Sells 852 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. 287,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

