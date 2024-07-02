TrueFi Price Reaches $0.14 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $155.25 million and $30.65 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,302,556 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,146,296,131.9574983 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13724047 USD and is up 7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $38,187,575.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

