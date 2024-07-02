Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

