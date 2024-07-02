TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TTEC stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

