UBS Group Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $288.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $253.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $243.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

