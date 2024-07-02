UIL Limited (LON:UTL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
UIL Trading Up 1.9 %
UTL opened at GBX 106 ($1.34) on Tuesday. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.87 million, a PE ratio of -196.23 and a beta of 0.74.
About UIL
