UIL Limited (LON:UTL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Trading Up 1.9 %

UTL opened at GBX 106 ($1.34) on Tuesday. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.87 million, a PE ratio of -196.23 and a beta of 0.74.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

