Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.71

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 46415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $235,142.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,361. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.