UniBot Price Down 9.8% This Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00011744 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniBot has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.33224553 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,293,796.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.