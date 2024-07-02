VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000.

BATS SMOT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 40,449 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

