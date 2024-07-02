Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.