Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $144,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 5,484,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,203. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

