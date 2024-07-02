Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. 12,952,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

