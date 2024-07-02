Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.76. The company had a trading volume of 237,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

