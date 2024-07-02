Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.