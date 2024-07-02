Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Increased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,208,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,102,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

