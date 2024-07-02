Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Steele Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,106. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

