Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 5,043,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

