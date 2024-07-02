Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 772.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $269.60. 4,175,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,514. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

