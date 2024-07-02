Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 685140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

