Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.36. 717,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $273.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

