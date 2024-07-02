Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $78,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,740 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

