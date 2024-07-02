Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and $11,923.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,826.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.56 or 0.00610499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00118219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00267303 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,722,635 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

