Vince (NYSE:VNCE) vs. J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Head to Head Contrast

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and J-Long Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $292.89 million 0.06 $25.45 million $2.42 0.58 J-Long Group $30.48 million 0.49 N/A N/A N/A

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince 10.49% -13.13% -2.75% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vince and J-Long Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 1 1 3.50 J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vince currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Vince’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vince beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

