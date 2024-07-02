Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

