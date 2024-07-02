Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 0.9%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €101.80 ($109.46) and last traded at €101.80 ($109.46). 63,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.70 ($110.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.93.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

