Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

DIS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

