Warehouse REIT (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £350.93 million, a PE ratio of -306.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.55. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

