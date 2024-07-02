WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.44. The stock had a trading volume of 562,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

