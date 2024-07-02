WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

