Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 822,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 871,217 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

