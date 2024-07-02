Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 822,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 871,217 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.22.
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
