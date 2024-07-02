WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,708.71 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $35,708.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

